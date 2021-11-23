Make Covid-19 jab mandatory, except for the ineligible

I urge the Government to make it mandatory for everyone to be vaccinated, except those who are medically ineligible.

Singapore cannot allow the minority who are unvaccinated by choice to affect the health of others, as well as their own health, and put a burden on healthcare facilities, especially since the unvaccinated are more susceptible to infection and the consequences for them are more severe.

The unvaccinated and their supporters should look beyond principles and rights to the greater good of society.

It is impractical, costly and cumbersome to keep implementing differentiated safe management measures for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in all settings and activities.

There is also the recent precedent set by Austria, which will implement compulsory vaccination from Feb 1 next year (European nations may follow Austria's tough Covid-19 policy, Nov 21).

For the greater good of the country, Austria is taking a step which might seem alien to Western Europe and its belief in individual rights.

Then again, Covid-19 is an unusual disease, and we need to take unusual measures to fight it.

Lee Kwok Weng