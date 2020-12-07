Forum: Make a stand on not allowing any narcotics to be 'legalised'

Singapore is right not to agree with the decision of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled narcotic drugs list (S'pore 'disappointed' at UN reclassification of cannabis, Dec 4).

CND's decision would communicate that cannabis is no longer a "danger" in terms of drug abuse and the negative activities related to it, including even criminal involvement.

Singapore has battled hard to control drug abuse in its society, and this decision may send the wrong message to its citizens.

Loss of self-control, impaired judgment and the lack of inhibitions - all these invariably lead to harm to the individual concerned and may also hurt those in the community, especially family members and peers.

Often, the consumption of cannabis can lead one to consume more hard drugs and experiment with synthetic drugs. Consuming cannabis with alcohol, other hypnotics and other drugs can lead to serious implications. If cannabis is perceived as "harmless", it would make it easier for people to try it "just for fun" and this may be the start of drug abuse in other forms.

As a doctor, I have seen much harm done to families and colleagues because of someone's addiction to drugs. It may take years to get the individuals off this addiction and even after many years, some return to their old habit.

We must make a definite stand on not allowing any form of narcotics to be "legalised" in our society.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)