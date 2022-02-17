Quick response to feedback on issues at Bedok park

I thank the National Parks Board, National Environment Agency and national water agency PUB for responding to my feedback, and improving Bedok Town Park.

I am very glad that all the issues I brought up have been attended to quite speedily.

The canal that was clogged up with overgrown plants and flotsam has been cleaned up.

The footpath along the canal that was covered with lichen and debris has been spruced up, while the overgrown branches and fallen branches that blocked the footpath have been trimmed and removed.

No-smoking signs are up at the public toilet and the children's playground. The toilet for people with disabilities, which was locked up for months, is now open.

The signboard with a glaring grammatical error at the children's playground has been replaced.

Best of all, motorised leaf-blowers with their ear-splitting noise - a scourge to elderly visitors to the park - have not been seen at the park for a month now.

Tan Kim Hock