It is unsightly to see the top of sheltered pathways covered with a thick layer of fallen leaves that have been there for a long time.

This picture was taken last week from Food Junction in Nex shopping mall in Serangoon.

The accumulated leaves gathering rainwater could damage the roofs of the shelters.

The National Environment Agency should look into this. Maintenance workers could use leaf blowers to clear the leaves.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak