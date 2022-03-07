Clear drain that's causing flash flood

The drain outside Canossaville Children and Community Services, adjacent to the sheltered walkway leading to the carpark of the Church of St Stephen, has not been cleared for a considerable period of time. The stagnant water makes it a prime mosquito breeding site.

On multiple occasions when there was heavy rain, there was no outlet for the water to drain away, and a flash flood developed.

This greatly inconvenienced students, parishioners and other users of the sheltered walkway. The most recent instance of this happening was last Wednesday evening when parishioners had to traverse the open space next to Mattar MRT station to get to the church.

Notably, flash floods in the vicinity began occurring only after the construction of a condominium next to the MRT station commenced.

Could the National Environment Agency and the condominium developer look into this matter urgently?

Thomas Lim