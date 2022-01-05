Time to review stay-in rule

While it has been a longstanding rule in Singapore that foreign domestic workers have to reside at the homes of their direct employers during their employment, it is perhaps time for a review.

The report, "Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers" (Jan 2), shows that mutual agreement on this matter between employers and employees can result in happier and more equitable working relationships - something which we should all be striving for.

Some households desire more privacy and an environment where we can teach our children that maids, like any other employee, should not be at the beck and call of the employer any time of the day.

Other households may lack the physical space to accommodate a maid within their home, resulting in situations where a stuffy storeroom, a balcony, living room or a kitchen becomes her abode.

Open spaces may open the individual up to unwanted attention.

There have been many cases in the past where ugly situations and criminal actions have arisen in employer-maid disputes, with one underlying factor being constant exposure to one another.

Perhaps the most pressing reason for a serious review of the live-in rule is the new normal we have been thrown into due to Covid-19.

Mental health is under threat, not just for citizens, but also for maids.

A change to a live-out situation for maids, with mutual agreement and equitable negotiations, may help all of us move towards a happier future.

Fong Hoe Fang