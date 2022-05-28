Should employers be made to get a medical exam too?

In a recent court trial involving the abuse of a domestic worker, it was reported that the employer had been diagnosed with a major depressive episode and schizophrenia (Woman jailed for punching, kicking maid who wanted to leave, May 26).

I have noticed that in previous reports about employers charged with assaulting their maids, mental health conditions were often raised in court.

Maids are required to go for medical examinations before and during employment to ensure that they are medically fit to work. Similarly, employers should also be medically fit, especially mentally, to employ maids.

Although the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states in its website that an employer should not be diagnosed with any medical condition that would impair his ability to supervise and control the well-being of the helper, there is no assurance that this is being complied with.

Perhaps it is time MOM considered requiring potential employers of migrant domestic workers to undergo a medical examination. Hopefully, this could help lower the incidence of assaults due to mental health issues.

Lee Yim May