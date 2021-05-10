Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza attract larger crowds on Sundays than other malls

We refer to the letter by Ms Lee Pui Wan, "Why impose curbs on only Peninsula Plaza, Lucky Plaza?" (May 5).

Since the gradual resumption of economic activities, agencies including Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board have stepped up the deployment of enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors to ensure compliance with safe management measures at businesses and precincts, including shopping malls.

However, there are persistent challenges in managing crowds and ensuring safe distancing at some malls - in particular, Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza.

These two malls attract especially large crowds on Sundays, compared with other malls.

The crowds also spill over to the thoroughfares outside both malls and disrupt pedestrian flow.

To manage this, the odd-even entry restrictions were implemented at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza on weekends in August last year.

While we understand that the entry restrictions will impact businesses within the malls, the priority must be to ensure the health and safety of visitors and businesses.

On the whole, the entry restrictions, together with the malls' strong support, have been effective. We saw significant improvement in the crowding situation and better management of queues and pedestrian traffic at both malls.

These restrictions were eased on April 10, when the Covid-19 situation had improved.

However, this resulted in larger crowds returning to both Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza on Sundays.

Given the recent spate of cases, the Government decided to take a precautionary approach of reducing the occupancy limits for all malls from May 1 to 30.

Entry restrictions were also reinstated on Sundays at both Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to address the renewed crowding situation at both malls.

These measures are part of the tightened measures to reduce the risk of community spread during this period of heightened alert.

We thank the tenants, mall operators and members of the public for their understanding and compliance with the measures.

Your cooperation will go a long way towards safeguarding public health, while allowing businesses to remain open.

Tan Yee Teck

Director of Safe Management Measures

Enterprise Singapore

Serene Tan

Director of Retail and Dining and Safe Management Measures Operations

Singapore Tourism Board