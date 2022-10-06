Cutting back on salt more effective, but not easy to lighten palates overnight

We thank Mr Khong Sow Cheng and Mr Tan Peng Boon for their letters (Healthier food initiative requires whole-of-nation effort; and Think of those with high blood potassium too amid low-sodium diet push, both Sept 30).

We agree that cutting back on salt is even more effective than replacing normal salt with low sodium salt. However, it may not be easy to lighten palates overnight. Those who cook, including food stallholders, may also be used to certain recipes.

One-for-one replacement of regular salt with lower-sodium salt enables the same flavours to be retained at 30 per cent less sodium content.

Individuals who are on low-potassium diets should continue to consult their doctors on their dietary choices and on whether to avoid dishes prepared with lower-sodium salt containing potassium.

The Health Promotion Board has been working with salt suppliers and retailers to introduce more affordable lower-sodium products, including a new salt product that was recently launched at major supermarkets. Consumers can identify lower-sodium salt products by the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Efforts are also under way to promote the use of lower-sodium products by food stallholders. When eating out, consumers can look out for dishes marked with the lower-sodium identifiers under the Healthier Dining Programme.

Eunice Pang (Dr)

Deputy Director, Policy and Strategy Development

Health Promotion Board