Bus captain quickly put my mind at ease

After I alighted from a bus opposite Great World City on Monday, I realised that I had left my mobile phone and wallet behind.

I then boarded bus service 16, which was going to the same place as the bus I had alighted from.

Bus captain Ramish listened attentively to my problem, immediately contacted the command centre and confirmed quickly that my valuables had been found.

His quick thinking put my mind at ease within 20 minutes of my realising the loss. He refused my offer of $50 as a reward.

And kudos also to SBS Transit for its efficient communications processes in place that facilitated the recovery.

Shirley Ho Swee Hoong