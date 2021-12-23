Handbag recovered with contents intact

I would like to convey my gratitude to the staff at Gardens by the Bay for their kind assistance on Sunday afternoon when I lost my handbag in the Flower Dome.

I approached one of the staff, who promptly contacted her colleagues and directed me to meet security staff near the Cloud Forest to collect my lost handbag.

It was a great relief as it was very crowded in the conservatories, and I was not at all sure if I would be able to recover my lost handbag as anyone could have picked it up.

The security staff handed over my handbag with all its contents intact, and gave me the names of the staff who found my bag in the Dome.

So, a million thanks go to Nabilah, Heiykel and Surny from Gardens by the Bay.

Afrianny Adlan