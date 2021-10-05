Covid-19

Looking forward to official stance on mixing vaccines for booster shot

  • Published
    1 hour ago

On Sept 14, I received an SMS from the Ministry of Health inviting me to make an appointment for my booster shot, exactly six months after my second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, as I was travelling to Germany, I had to wait till I came back this week. I did consider getting my booster shot while in Germany.

There, one has the option to choose which vaccine to take as a booster: Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

I have read reports that seem to point to it being better to mix an mRNA and a non-mRNA vaccine.

In my case that would mean going for AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's shot as a booster, to complement the two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine I had received earlier.

It is unclear what Singapore's strategy is on this.

Currently it appears that the only option is for Singaporeans to take a third shot of an mRNA vaccine.

It would be valuable for the Government to spell out its views on the relative efficacy of the same versus a complementary booster.

Perhaps the Government could consider fast-tracking the approval of non-mRNA vaccines like AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's, and give citizens more choice for the first and future boosters.

In the meantime, I have booked a slot for a Moderna booster as studies in the United States indicate it has a slightly higher and longer efficacy than Pfizer.

Rahul Patwardhan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2021, with the headline 'Looking forward to official stance on mixing vaccines for booster shot'.
