Looking forward to formal education in wider range of genres

The announcement of a new university of the arts being formed by an alliance between the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) and Lasalle College of the Arts is long overdue (Nafa, Lasalle to form S'pore's first arts university, March 4).

This should have been done a decade ago.

Both Nafa and Lasalle College of the Arts have been providing quality arts education over the decades and their graduates have made notable contributions to the Singapore arts scene over the years.

Some of these graduates have decided to venture overseas instead of pursuing full-time postgraduate studies here, such as doing a master's or doctorate, eventually settling down in their careers in foreign countries.

Currently, there are many arts-related courses provided in a decentralised fashion by organisations such as the Singapore Media Academy, Singapore Chinese Opera Institute and the Traditional Arts Centre.

With the formation of an arts university, formal arts education should be centralised with more courses made available, besides the current arts modules offered by Nafa and Lasalle.

There should be a greater emphasis on other arts genres, leading to degrees in specialities such as Western opera, Chinese operatic arts and literary arts.

Take, for instance, Chinese opera, which has been gaining in popularity and recognition.

There is now no professional degree in this performing arts genre, which results in practitioners having no formal training curriculum and proper certification in Singapore.

I hope to see degrees conferred in more arts genres with the new arts university.

This will go a long way in motivating students and arts lovers to pursue a formal arts education in Singapore.

Most importantly, they will have a recognised degree based on holistic learning.

Dawn Chen Wenhui