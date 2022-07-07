Look into root causes of minority over-representation in prison

Iread with some concern the report, "Govt careful with disclosing racial data of prison inmates, criminals as minorities are over-represented: Shanmugam" (July 4).

While ostensibly serving a laudable objective, I fear that publicly acknowledging that selective disclosure is being done may paradoxically feed the very prejudices it was meant to pre-empt, by reinforcing the perception that minority races are frail and require extraordinary protection to conceal their shortcomings.

Such disparities in social outcomes should be viewed as a society-wide issue deserving of national attention and resources, rather than mere triggers for intra-community "self-help" efforts, a posture that reinforces culpability as much as it does responsibility.

From this perspective, disparities should not only be prominently highlighted, but also have their root causes deeply dissected.

Is the minority over-representation influenced by the confounding variable of socio-economic disadvantage, which is then the real problem to get at?

And if minority over-representation persists even after correcting for standard socio-economic parameters, could the problem be a structural one that disadvantages minorities, such as smaller networks and lower social capital?

These are empirical questions that deserve careful scholarship, with wide-ranging implications for effective policymaking, an effort arguably best served by generous data transparency and vigorous public engagement.

A policy of arbitrary data suppression, no matter how well-intentioned, may not mitigate stereotypes; worse still, it could entrench them more deeply.

Mohamad Farid Harunal Rashid