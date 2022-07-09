Look into paying relief teachers more too

I was relieved to hear that the salaries of teachers, counsellors and other officers on Ministry of Education (MOE) schemes are being reviewed (Salaries of teachers, counsellors being reviewed, July 7).

I hope the review will include relief teachers under the Scheme for Relief Educator. The salary for graduates under the scheme has for many year been a daily rate of $100.

The need for relief teachers has been made especially clear by the Covid-19 pandemic. When teachers or their family members come down with Covid-19, relief teachers are called upon.

Relief teachers are also called in when teachers go on courses or take students out for camps and competitions.

We work for nearly six hours, reporting to school as early as 7.30am. For six hours of work, getting paid $100 works out to around $17 per hour. Even a part-time cleaner gets paid more.

As relief teachers, we see how important our role is as the school will function better without disruption to students' learning. Hence, many of us are still passionate about our jobs.

I have just come down with Covid-19. So I can't report to school for relief work for the next few days. Not going to school simply means no pay.

I hope MOE can look into the salaries of relief teachers.

Karen Chew