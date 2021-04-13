Look at overpackaging of produce

Charging supermarket customers for plastic bags is a good move to make everyone aware of the urgent need to save the environment (Supermarkets may charge for disposable bags in future, April 11).

That being said, if plastic bags are bad for the environment, then they should be banned outright. Charging 10 cents will not deter most customers.

At the same time, the authorities should look into the tendency to overpackage food in most supermarkets.

I am sometimes incredulous when two pieces of guava are first packed in a thermocol sleeve or net, then put in a plastic tray and finally shrink-wrapped.

The same thing happens with chillies, cucumbers, ginger and other fruits and vegetables.

Why is there a need for so much packaging?

Poonam Bhandari