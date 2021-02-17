Look at leaf blowers, burners and plastics in green plan roll-out

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 is described as a living plan, a whole-of-nation movement that will take into account technological developments and incorporate a continual national engagement process to actively involve the public and other partners to develop ideas and undertake relevant initiatives (Singapore poised to take green leap forward, Feb 11).

Early as it may be in this engagement process, I suggest three items which the relevant ministries and agencies could start looking into more immediately in furthering this national agenda.

First, the prevalent use of carbon fuel-powered, two-stroke engine leaf-blowers, grass-cutters and clippers by landscape maintenance contractors.

Unlike the average car engine of today which has undergone decades of technological development to improve efficiency and emission standards, the technology behind many of these humble landscape-care equipment has remained virtually static.

Their hydrocarbon emissions have not been subject to the strict standards imposed on vehicular emissions and may well contain higher levels of carcinogens, not forgetting the ultrafine particles that can get into the deepest recesses of the lungs.

These gadgets also emit high levels of noise. This has become particularly noticeable as more people began working from home during the pandemic.

Home windows and doors have to be shut when the use of these gadgets coincides with Zoom meetings.

More can be done to move towards a greater use of electric-powered devices.

Second, the open burning of offerings.

Far from advocating any restriction in the observance of this practice, I suggest that cost-effective filtration technologies be developed to eliminate the polluting compounds that are emitted and discharged into the atmosphere.

As many burners for such offerings are placed within walking distance of housing blocks and pedestrian walkways for convenience, it is not uncommon for residents to be at the mercy of the wind when it comes to smoke entering homes or enveloping pedestrian walkways within the estate.

Last, the still extensive use of disposable plastics in eating places and as packaging material in supermarkets.

We can certainly do more as a nation to come up with, promote and encourage the use of more earth-friendly alternatives to curb, if not eliminate, the use of such plastics sooner rather than later.

Glenn Mohan Jothy