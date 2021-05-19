I read the latest news release from the World Health Organisation and the International Labour Organisation, on how long working hours are increasing deaths from heart disease and stroke, with great interest.

The study concludes that working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of a stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischaemic heart disease, compared with working 35 to 40 hours a week.

It is well known that working hours in Asia, including in Singapore, can be long.

As a practising physician, I, too, have put in long hours in my line of work.

The pandemic has not improved the situation. Furthermore, there are also mental health implications from prolonged work.

Perhaps industries and stakeholders can draw some learning points from this.

Everything seems good when we are meeting key performance indicators. But if it comes at the expense of physical and mental health, are we truly benefiting?

Zhu Hongguang (Dr)