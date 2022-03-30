Sense of entitlement may have dulled sense of perspective

The bedlam that resulted from the launch of the collaborative collection by watchmakers Omega and Swatch last Saturday provides us with food for thought (Omega x Swatch collection draws snaking queues at Ion Orchard, MBS, March 26).

Snaking queues had formed outside the Swatch stores at both Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands.

As there was no clear queueing system in place, it was inevitable that tempers began to fray when people were perceived to be cutting queue.

Although staff and even police officers were roped in and barricades were erected to manage the crowd, it was too little, too late.

While the onus should have been on the stores to anticipate the overwhelming interest and implement pre-emptive crowd-control measures, the ugly scenes of people jostling and shouting at police officers should not be condoned.

This incident is a good example of a "First World problem" stemming from the need for self-gratification.

It is a regrettably tone-deaf parallel of the scenes in war-ravaged countries of desperate people queueing up for food and supplies or safe passage.

Affluence and a sense of entitlement seem to have dulled our sense of perspective and affected our list of priorities.

There ought to be more important things in life that demand our attention.

If we cannot spare a thought for others in dire straits, we should at least try to channel our time and efforts to more constructive purposes.

Marietta Koh