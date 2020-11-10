Forum: Long queue for seniors at polyclinic to make payment

The payment counter at Tampines Polyclinic always has a long queue because it is the only counter that accepts payment by Medisave for seniors aged 60 and above.

The self-payment kiosk does not accept Medisave payment, which is why seniors are forced to join the long queue at the payment counter. This seems inefficient.

At public hospitals, payment is done by taking a queue number and waiting for it to come up on the digital panel. This allows seniors to take a seat while waiting for their queue number to come up, or go elsewhere while waiting.

Seniors, many of whom need mobility aids, should not be made to stand in a long queue for more than half an hour.

In the absence of a queue number system, the self-payment kiosks should be revamped to accept Medisave payment.

Cheng Choon Fei