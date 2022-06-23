Use existing terminals instead of one centralised station

I refer to Forum writer Derrick Soh Say Peng's letter, "Proper terminal for long distance buses is sorely needed" (June 18).

I agree with the suggestion to have proper bus terminals.

However, Singapore may not need to have a single long-distance tourist bus centre located near Woodlands Checkpoint or Tuas Second Link as these venues are not in convenient locations.

Rather than spend more money on a grander, centralised station, which could also lead to tickets being more expensive, it would be better to use available bus terminals near MRT stations around Singapore to facilitate commuter boarding and alighting.

This could enhance the use of current infrastructure and space, while maintaining easy access to bus transportation.

After all, the benefits of a bus system include convenience and a decentralised system.

Edmund Lim