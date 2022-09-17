Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures still needed

We thank Ms Jillian Woon Sook Yin for her feedback (Time to get rid of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures?, Sept 7).

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were introduced to help keep our people safe and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

Business owners and employers have the flexibility to implement conditions of service that are relevant to their settings, such as requiring the donning of masks, as well as adopt specific instructions for customers or for workers who remain unvaccinated.

Much as cases have come down, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and some measures will remain to prepare for future infection waves. These include VDS.