Covid-19

Live streams of prayers bring temples closer to devotees

  • Published
    26 min ago

Since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) has been doing a commendable service to Hindu devotees by reaching out to them and live-streaming the prayers conducted in the temples under its purview (A Deepavali filled with devotion, Nov 15).

HEB's move has benefited Hindu devotees immensely, particularly senior citizens and those with physical disabilities who can now watch the proceedings in the temples in the comfort of their homes.

I thank the officials for bringing the temples closer to devotees.

I hope the live-streaming will be a regular feature even after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Selverajan Rengasamy

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 19, 2020, with the headline 'Live streams of prayers bring temples closer to devotees'. Print Edition | Subscribe
