Deter the practice at all levels

I first came across the live-out maid arrangement on a website that connects maids directly with potential employers (Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers, Jan 2).

To nip this growing practice effectively, the authorities need to deter the phenomenon at all levels, including maids, employers, websites that advertise the availability of such arrangements and landlords who rent out rooms to such maids.

Some of the maids I spoke to were undeterred even when I reminded them that the arrangement is illegal and can result in their being deported and banned from Singapore.

Since it was reported that most of these employers are expatriates, the threat of a hefty fine and the loss of their employment pass should deter most.

Patricia Howe Tsan Peck