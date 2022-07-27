Spend resources on catching culprits, not just cleaning

The state of cleanliness in our city state is going from bad to worse, with signs of littering in public places apparent for all to see.

Pieces of tissue paper, wrappers, plastic drinking cups and all sorts of rubbish are strewn on pavements, bus stops and many other places.

The sight that I find most sickening is that of litter within one or two paces of a dustbin.

Cleaning up after litterbugs is taking up too much manpower and costing too much public money.

Resources and funds should be redirected to more enforcement action instead, by having more officers deployed to catch these culprits in the act.

The culprits should also be penalised with a Corrective Work Order instead of just being fined.

Tang Mun Tak