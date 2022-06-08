Replies: Littering

We thank Ms Liu I-Chun (Residents can do their part to pick up trash near their home, May 24) and other like-minded residents for helping to keep Singapore clean.

We agree with Ms Liu that we can all help to pick up trash. It is exactly what this year's Keep Clean, Singapore! campaign emphasises. All Singapore residents share the task of keeping Singapore clean because "it's not a job, it's our home".

Singapore is our home, and we hope that more people will do what Ms Liu shared in her letter. Better still if everyone throws his trash into rubbish bins.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 08, 2022, with the headline Keep Singapore clean as it's our home. Subscribe

