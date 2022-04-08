Beauty of dam ruined by plastic waste

The beauty of Yishun Dam has been ruined by the large amount of mostly plastic waste found at the beach there.

On one side of the dam is a pristine reservoir, but on the other side is this sad and ugly sight (above).

Some of the plastic waste may have been brought by waves to the shore, but the rest seems to have been discarded on land, judging by the bottles found on the rocks well above the water line.

Can the authorities please look into clearing this and other sea fronts filled with rubbish?

Koh Hing Haw