Listen, learn from those who have experienced racism

We like to think that Singapore is a racially harmonious country, but we cannot take that for granted.

Those in the majority race have to acknowledge the privilege they have. They do not live the experiences of the minority groups and may not understand why certain things they say and do can offend or hurt others.

This makes it all the more important to listen to and uplift those who have experienced racism, instead of denying or turning a blind eye to it.

Instead of taking a defensive stance, those in the majority race should listen and reflect, then ask if what they want to say is an effort to absolve culpability or to accept and change. Only then can we build a racially harmonious country.

Xiu Min, 18

JC2 student