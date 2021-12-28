An inspiration and teachable moment for my sons

When news of Singapore hosting the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 was revealed, I was filled with excitement.

There was finally a chance to catch our Lions in action with my sons again at the National Stadium after two years of the pandemic, and to soothe the heartache of a group stage exit at the same venue in the 2014 edition.

I managed to get the coveted tickets for three of the Lions' matches. The first was a homecoming 3-0 victory over Myanmar; the second, a rather disappointing and tired display against Timor Leste; and the last, a memorable and inspiring experience for my sons in the second leg of the semi-finals against Indonesia.

Despite the loss to Indonesia, my sons were finally baptised with the Kallang Roar chants of "Singapura!" and "referee kayu!". The never-say-die and fighting semangat ("spirit" in Malay) of our Lions despite numerous dubious refereeing decisions bonded my sons to Singapore football.

As we were walking to the MRT station after the game, my sons lamented the penalty miss and the referee costing us the game.

In this teachable moment, I shared with my sons a life lesson: We may not always win despite our best efforts due to external factors, but the important thing is that we pick ourselves up after the setback, because there will always be the next game in life.

A shout-out to Faris Ramli: It takes great courage to undertake the responsibility of a penalty kick in the final minutes of the game, with the hopes of your teammates and the nation on your shoulders.

The unsportsmanlike behaviour of the Indonesia team captain taunting you after your penalty miss must have hurt you even more. It was touching to see your teammates consoling you after the miss and the game.

This is truly an embodiment of the Singapore spirit by the Lions and I look forward to their next fighting display under the leadership of coach Tatsuma Yoshida.

Ong Lue Ping