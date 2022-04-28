Track record with young talent bodes well

I am glad that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed another Japanese coach to succeed Tatsuma Yoshida. Yoshida punched above his weight with the team he was given, and his brand of football was highly entertaining.

Considering the current state of Singapore football, the emphasis has to be on a total reset from the grassroots to national team levels.

It is thus noteworthy that new coach Takayuki Nishigaya has a good track record of nurturing and bringing in young talent during his various stints in Japan (New coach, new spirit, April 26). This is exactly what we need if we are serious about improving our football at all levels.

I was surprised to see former Singapore defender R. Sasikumar questioning the appointment and calling for a coach who has "been there and done that" in international football. After all, a proven coach in Bernd Stange failed to get good results during his tenure as Lions coach.

What we need is someone who is willing to train and blood youngsters, so as to inject life and a continuous talent pipeline into our football at all levels.

It is too much to expect the new coach to change things in a short time, so I hope that there will not be too much criticism if, as expected, the Lions' results in the June 8-14 Asian Cup qualifiers are poor.

I urge all to give their full support to Nishigaya and his plans. Do not impose unreasonable expectations on him and expect him to produce miracles in the short term.

Sebastian Tan