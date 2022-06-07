Lions

Fitness levels can be improved with committed efforts

Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya has just confirmed what many in local football circles have known for years - the fitness levels of Singapore footballers are nowhere near the minimum standards required to last a proper 90-minute match (Nishigaya keeps faith, June 3).

There was evidence of this during the recent SEA Games in Hanoi, when I could see the team struggling around the 70-minute mark against Thailand.

It is not rocket science to figure out that Asian teams like Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam can use their superior fitness levels to dish out eye-pleasing football and, more importantly, make up for what they lack in skill when they play against higher-level opponents from the rest of the world.

This leads to the question of why our professional footballers have not put in the effort to improve their fitness levels. While there is a limit to how much a player can improve other aspects of his game like skill and tactical awareness, surely he can enhance his fitness levels with more committed efforts.

Perhaps the Football Association of Singapore and Singapore Premier League club administrators could consider sending national team footballers for regular fitness and endurance training sessions.

Sebastian Tan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 07, 2022. Subscribe

