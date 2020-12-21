Lines set up for queries on online election of shares

We thank Ms Ang Chiew Leng for her feedback on the online-only election of scrip shares for our FY2021 interim dividend (Digitalisation: Paper option should be provided on request, Dec 17).

As Singtel has a sizeable base of more than 1.1 million direct and indirect shareholders, the online election of shares will allow more efficient processing of instructions from our shareholders while ensuring a timely dividend payment.

We understand that this online process may be new to most shareholders and have set up helplines to provide assistance to them.

Shareholders who still require assistance may contact the Central Depository on 6535-7511.

Sin Yang Fong

Vice-President

Group Investor Relations

Singtel