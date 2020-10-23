Limit of 8 visitors too restrictive

It was disappointing to read that in phase three of Singapore's reopening, the authorities are planning to relax the number of persons visiting homes to eight (Task force spells out steps to get to phase 3 by year end, Oct 21).

With the spread of the epidemic well under control, it is time that family gatherings of parents and grandparents, with their families, are allowed and the number of persons permitted to visit homes is raised.

For many, the planned limit of eight will still not allow all immediate family members to gather for small parties like birthdays, anniversaries, and so on.

Similar parties outside homes allow 50 people. While gatherings outside homes involve interaction with a varied section of society, gatherings at home are more controlled and thus manageable and traceable.

Under present conditions, a more appropriate number would be about 15 home visitors.

Could the authorities please relook the number?

Ashok Kumar Agarwal