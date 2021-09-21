Like a sports club, Singapore should bring in only those who can contribute

I write regarding Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar using Liverpool Football Club as an analogy to support openness to talent (Competing in the Champions League? You need Messis: MP, Sept 15).

Ms Mariam pointed out that a recent Liverpool line-up had players from nine different nationalities, implying that Singapore should do likewise in its quest to compete on a bigger stage.

As a staunch Liverpool supporter, I'd like to point out that her statement is an oversimplification of the club's actions.

Liverpool do not just go out and buy any foreign players to compete. The players they sign (local or foreign) are the result of careful scouting, analysis of statistics and thorough deliberation in contract negotiations.

Singapore should do likewise to ensure that the "foreign talents" that come in are indeed talented.

Singaporeans in general are open to foreign talents who can improve or make significant contributions to the nation. Thorough checks should be made to ensure that they can complement a Singaporean-centric workforce, or provide expertise that cannot be found on our island.

Joey Choy