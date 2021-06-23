Life's a marathon, not a sprint

In material science, the greatest challenge to durability is material failure due to fatigue. It seems the same analogy can be applied to human beings (Why Singaporeans cannot afford to give up the rat race, June 21).

Being in the rat race may not necessarily be living with zest and vitality.

Instead, it can be the symptom of the inability to take life as it comes, with the resilience and robustness that are the results of developing endurance of the mind and will.

Singaporeans seem to have equated being productive with working harder. We seem to blindly accept that learning to relax is the same as becoming complacent.

Burnout arises from our inability to relax and recoup our true sense of purpose and perspective of why we live.

Maybe we have yet to learn how to sit back, relax, and re-evaluate more fundamental values of what it means to be human, so that we develop endurance to run a marathon, not a sprint, in the race of life.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)