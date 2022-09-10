Lifelong learning

Simply transferring knowledge is not enough

Updated
Published
45 min ago

Mr Ng Weng Keong's assertions in his letter, "Adopt lifelong learning, as all knowledge acquired is valuable" (Sept 8), are true.

However, he oversimplifies learning as "the transfer of knowledge followed by a behaviour change".

He said that many adults often blame a lack of time for not adopting lifelong learning. Herein is the critical missing step: Many don't know how to learn.

Lifelong learning is on-the-go learning that any person does all the time through observation or reading. Key to this process is understanding, by asking all sorts of questions regarding a piece of knowledge.

Singaporeans are poor learners, as our culture does not generally encourage asking questions due to a fear of showing one's ignorance.

Learning is more than a transfer of knowledge. Behaviour change is possible only when understanding leads to application.

Let us focus on teaching people how to learn, especially by asking a lot of questions.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2022, with the headline Simply transferring knowledge is not enough. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top