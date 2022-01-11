Classes conducted for maids by SCDF

We agree with Ms Lim Lih Mei (Teach maids life-saving skills, Jan 7) on the importance of acquiring life-saving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Community Emergency Preparedness Programme (CEPP) is designed to impart critical life-saving skills and knowledge of emergency procedures to the public. It is offered free of charge, and is conducted at our four SCDF division headquarters.

Since the introduction of the programme in 2003, we have been conducting classes for migrant domestic workers (MDWs). In the last two years, about 180 MDWs have attended the programme and were taught first aid, CPR-AED and how to use a fire extinguisher. More recently, SCDF conducted CEPP classes for about 130 migrant workers as part of International Migrants Day celebration activities coordinated by the Ministry of Manpower.

The SCDF hopes to collaborate with more organisations, agencies and support groups to reach out to the MDW and migrant worker communities and encourage them to acquire these life-saving skills.

We encourage members of the public to find out more about the CEPP at www.scdf.gov.sg or call 6848-1525 during office hours.

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Deputy Director, Corporate Communications

Singapore Civil Defence Force