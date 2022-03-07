Pick up a book to take one's mind off the stress of studying

Instead of using one's smartphone in the morning, why not read a book instead? The advantages of reading range from learning new words and being able to use them in essays to increasing one's general knowledge. Reading also takes one's mind off the stress of studying.

We are fortunate to have school libraries and public libraries that are easily accessible. We should make full use of them, and take the time to visit them and borrow some books.

There are many genres of books and I'm sure everyone is interested in at least one.

Venecia Tan Yun Ting, 15

Secondary 3 student