Inconvenient to have water coolers sealed off

For almost two years now, due to the pandemic, the water coolers at public libraries have been sealed off.

Can the National Library Board consider reopening the water dispensing portion of library water coolers to allow patrons to fill their bottles, while keeping the tap that people drink directly from sealed?

I understand there are hygiene concerns in the light of Covid-19, but it has been inconvenient for patrons like me who run out of drinking water and have no way to fill our own bottles. Very often, we have to bear with the thirst until we leave the library.

David Lim Yeow Chuan