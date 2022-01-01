Bottle refills at water coolers to be allowed

We thank Mr David Lim Yeow Chuan for his feedback on water coolers at our libraries (Inconvenient to have water coolers sealed off, Dec 29).

The closure of the water coolers was part of a suite of safe management measures taken to protect the health and well-being of our patrons in the ongoing pandemic. We understand this has inconvenienced patrons who need access to drinking water.

In line with the progressive relaxation of safe management measures, we will allow patrons to refill their drinking bottles at the water coolers by early this month. Meanwhile, we continue to encourage patrons to bring their own drinking water, and to observe prevailing safe management protocols when visiting the libraries.

Dominic Teo

Director, Properties and Facilities Management

National Library Board