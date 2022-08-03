Religious beliefs should not dictate laws

The Catholic Church in Singapore has reiterated its position on marriage and called upon the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community to respect the Church's rights to do so (Catholic Church reiterates stance on marriage, says it respects dignity of LGBTQ community, Aug 1).

I have no doubt that the majority of the LGBTQ community and its allies do not take issue with religious groups maintaining and preaching their beliefs within their religious circles.

Where the disagreement lies is in whether religious groups should be allowed to dictate the laws in a secular state.

For instance, the Catholic Church has expressed its concern for marriage between a man and a woman to be safeguarded, and has called for this position to perhaps be enshrined in the Constitution.

But whether or not same-sex marriage is allowed legally in Singapore has no logical bearing on whether the Church is allowed to maintain its religious position on marriage, given the separation of state and religion in Singapore.

Even if the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman were revised, it would not stop any religious group from refusing to recognise same-sex marriage within their religious institution.

They would also remain free to preach their beliefs about marriage to their believers and discourage same-sex marriage within their religious circle.

Just as the Church asks for the LGBTQ community to respect its religious stance, it should also respect the boundaries in a secular state and not try to impose its beliefs on non-believers.

Leslie Lee