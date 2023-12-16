Letter of the week: Why are flexi-adjunct teachers paid more than full-time teachers?

I refer to the report of a school teacher who earns only $3,000 a month and has to moonlight as a tutor (‘Overemployed’: A look at those who secretly juggle 2 full-time jobs, Dec 1).

The Ministry of Education wrote in a Forum letter that teachers’ salaries had been raised by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in October 2022 (Regular reviews by MOE ensure teachers’ salaries are competitive, Dec 8).

However, these increments fall short when compared with the significant rise in hourly rates for flexi-adjunct teachers – former teachers who had retired or resigned.

For instance, my friend who resigned after 12 years of service earns about $50 per hour.

Retired teachers can command as much as $60 per hour. Working 6.5 hours daily or 65 hours fortnightly, they can earn substantially.

While fair compensation for those handling full-time teaching responsibilities is essential, MOE’s revised payment scheme benefits all National Institute of Education-trained teachers who have resigned or retired, regardless of their teaching load, whether teaching full classes or doing relief teaching.

Previously, flexi-adjunct teachers doing ad-hoc relief teaching received daily wages. Since the shift to hourly pay, their salaries have surged by as much as 50 per cent.

Many of them handle relief teaching or merely babysit the classes, but can earn as much as $6,500 to $7,800 a month if they work every day, which many do. Those working at least 90 days in a school also enjoy various leave benefits.

Instead of a blanket raise for all flexi-adjunct teachers, MOE could redirect its resources to support full-time teachers.

It is disheartening that while a full-time teacher earns merely $3,000, others who handle fewer responsibilities earn more than double that salary.

Tey Ngan Yen