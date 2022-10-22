Letter of the week: Wealth inequality concerns are over access to level playing field

Even if we think that the policies suggested by others to tackle wealth inequality are not well thought out, we should avoid viewing them as the result of resentment felt by one group towards another (Don’t resent the wealth of others, Oct 18).

If we examine the concerns about wealth inequality in Singapore more closely, we can see that they are not about those with unfulfilled wish lists wanting to lambast the rich for amassing wealth.

By and large, I believe Singaporeans are not an envious lot who will simply resent those who are wealthier.

Rather, it is about having adequate access to a level playing field, where everyone can thrive.

It is certainly unjustifiable if we resent those who have worked hard to become wealthier than us. But, sometimes, wealth accumulation has little to do with one’s own merit. Wealth through inheritance, for instance, has little to do with whether a person is making his fortune legally or diligently.

As pointed out by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, while meritocracy remains the best way to organise society, it has its drawbacks (Lawrence Wong launches ‘Forward S’pore’ to set out road map for a society that ‘benefits many, not a few’, June 28). This is why the Government is putting in effort to do more for every child’s early life to provide a more equal starting point in life for everyone.

Without putting all this in perspective, it is easy to view the issue of wealth inequality in Singapore through a divisive lens. This can hamper Singapore’s efforts to build a cohesive society. We have seen how some societies are fractured badly when people believe it is always about “us” versus “them” in every aspect of their lives.

Let us confront the issue of wealth inequality as a compassionate society, and not as a battle between the haves and have-nots.

Wong Wan Hoong (Dr)