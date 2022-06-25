Letter of the week: Vital to exercise more restraint in use of energy, food and water

I was relieved to hear that the Energy Market Authority is working to secure a stable supply of energy for Singapore till March next year (S'pore extends measures to secure energy supply, June 17).

This is in line with other efforts such as the plan for national taps to stabilise the supply of water, and the 30 by 30 vision for producing food, which would mean meeting 30 per cent of our nutritional needs locally by 2030.

However, all this would be meaningless if we just continue to consume more resources.

If the global human population consumed like Singaporeans, the natural resources that the planet can regenerate for this year would have been all gone by April 8. That means we, as a nation, are consuming somewhere between three and four times what the planet can provide. This is shocking.

Conservation is critical. Take food waste, for example. About half of the average 1.5kg of waste generated per household in Singapore daily is food waste. A bulk of this is avoidable, as food that is still edible is being thrown away.

As a country with few natural resources, it behoves us all to exercise enormous restraint in consuming energy, food and water.

From our personal habits at home to food service operators to building managers determining air-conditioning settings, we all need to play our part in ensuring we use only what we need.

Because if the day comes when our imported supplies are cut off, we will have less capability to cope.

Adam Reutens-Tan