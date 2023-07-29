Letter of the week: Urgent need to step up mental health support at workplaces

It was with great sadness that I read about the death of Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal (Cop’s death: Police to review workplace discrimination allegations, send findings to AGC, July 25).

It was reported that Sgt Uvaraja claimed in a Facebook post that he was bullied at the workplace and discriminated against, and there appear to be work-related factors and mental health issues.

As an occupational medicine specialist, I advocate better preventive measures at the workplace to protect the health and well-being of workers.

Mental health issues occur irrespective of whether work has causally contributed to them, but a toxic work culture can be a key exacerbating factor. Under such conditions, workers’ capacity to participate in work can be impaired through a reduction in productivity, performance, and ability to work safely. The resulting presenteeism, absenteeism and staff turnover can have a significant negative effect on workers, employers and society at large.

Mental health promotion at the workplace is no longer a good-to-have, but a compelling imperative. Most organisations argue that mental health promotion is part of their corporate strategy. They may send a mass e-mail once in a while to broadcast the mental health support hotline, and put up the occasional “we care for you” poster in the pantry. Is this sufficient?

The scientific approach will be, first, attaining leadership commitment and endorsement, then implementing a mental health framework by trained personnel. For starters, the WHO Guidelines on Mental Health at Work provide evidence-based recommendations to promote mental health, prevent mental health conditions, and enable people living with mental health conditions to participate and thrive in work.

It is also important to have a supportive social environment consisting of family, friends, colleagues and managers. Managers are often promoted based on their skills at performing their jobs, but we should ensure they are trained to lead a team with relevant communication skills. People managers are pivotal in shaping the work environment and supporting their team members’ mental well-being. Building trust between employees and their superiors can lead to more open conversations.

Greater collaboration between the private sector, government agencies and mental health organisations is key to fostering an environment of openness, understanding and support. Collectively, we can create a more resilient, less stigmatised, and productive workforce.

Melvin Seng Yi Feng (Dr)