Letter of the week: TikTok CEO exemplifies Singapore’s global role

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi, his recent troubles notwithstanding, is emblematic of Singapore’s position as a middle ground between the East and West (“Earnest and temperate”: TikTok’s Singaporean CEO’s poise fails to sway sceptics in US Congress, March 25).

Having studied and worked in Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States, Mr Chew not only understands the business cultures of different sides, but is also able to adapt to each.

Arguably, Mr Chew occupies an advantageous position, being a non-mainland Chinese, and having been educated in the West. I am sure the company appreciated this when it appointed him.

This is a position analogous to Singapore’s. The country is neither and both Eastern and Western at the same time, allowing it to gain expertise and trust from both sides.

As a country and as individuals, it is imperative that we utilise our advantage to the fullest by keeping an open mind to both sides, yet be firm in our identity as being a vassal of neither. 

Timothy Ang Li-Yang

