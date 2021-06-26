Letter of the week: The 'jaga' has left the building; a security officer is here instead

There has been much attention recently on wages in the security sector. As a security officer for the past 13 years, I have seen the take-home pay of full-time officers nearly double over the same period.

The security industry has also been transformed from a watch-and-ward role to encompass a wide variety of responsibilities.

Security officers today perform many reception and customer service duties, and also assist in building management, particularly in fire safety. In many places, even government buildings and banks, the security officer is often the first point of contact for guidance and direction or even a casual chat.

This enhanced job scope has necessitated more training and knowledge acquisition, especially in technology and work processes.

Many officers now need to be IT-savvy to perform their roles adequately. This is what enables PMETs - professionals, managers, executives and technicians - to enter the industry with ease. Many of them are able to perform well alongside veteran security officers.

What needs pointing out, however, is that the public image of the industry as a whole, and of security officers in particular, needs a revamp.

The days of the "jaga" (or "watchman") are long gone.

The security officer of today is trained and certified. A beginner in the industry now has to have at least three Workforce Skills Qualifications certificates.

By the time an officer takes on a leadership role as a supervisor, it is very likely that he may have more than 10 certifications. Most also have training in emergency response and first aid.

Yet the public image is lagging. "I want to speak to management. You are only a security guard" is a refrain I still hear quite often.

The tripartite Progressive Wage Model has achieved much in improving wages and benefits. It would be the right time to look into upgrading the public image of the industry.

For starters, I have a suggestion.

Let us do away with "security guard" as a job description. Let us call them "security officers" instead. We have seen the police constable of the past morph into the police officer of today.

Standing behind our men and women in blue are the security officers. It is time we recognised their worth and value, and give them the due recognition and respect that they deserve.

Kanna