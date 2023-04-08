Letter of the Week: Step up security to prevent theft of donated food items

I donate food items to The Food Bank Singapore and drop them off at different collection points.

On Monday, I saw a man rummaging through the collection bins at Compass One in Sengkang and taking items away. He even tore apart some packaging to take specific items he wanted.

It is disturbing to see that donated items might not be going to the intended recipients, and could also be damaged.

I now hesitate to drop off food items at this Food Bank collection point, which is situated on Level 1 in a quiet corner away from passers-by.

Food Bank and other organisations that have similar initiatives should improve the security at their collection points to prevent theft or damage to donated goods.

For example, the bins could be placed next to the mall’s customer service counter, where staff could more easily deter people from taking the donated items.

Alex Yeo