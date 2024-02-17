Letter of the week: Spare a thought for fathers who juggle work and childcare

Amelia Teng’s observation in her commentary (Why some women are shunning marriage and giving motherhood a miss, Feb 8), that the burden of raising children tends to fall disproportionately on women and more equal partnerships between the sexes are needed, resonated with me, a married father of a one-year-old child.

My wife typically works from the office, while I am on a flexible work arrangement. Thus, I juggle both work and caregiving on a day-to-day basis, with help from a domestic helper and my child’s grandparents.

From my personal experience, there seems to be a general expectation that mothers are the main caregivers, whereas fathers are breadwinners. On more than one occasion, I had well-meaning people tell me how it is “unfortunate” or a “waste” that I am not devoting all of my time to work.

Conversely, hardly anyone ever asks me how I am handling childcare and work at the same time. There is less sympathy, understanding or support towards working fathers in the aspect of caregiving.

This is why the increase in Government-Paid Paternity Leave (GPPL) from two to four weeks is a step in the right direction.

However, statistics show that only about 40 per cent of eligible fathers previously took the full two weeks of GPPL each year from 2018 to 2020. This shows that, beyond a change in laws and policies, a wider shift in hearts and minds is needed.

As a society, we can do better to value the unique gifts and contributions that men and women bring, both to work and to family life. Children benefit from the active involvement of both their father and mother in their upbringing, and we should make children’s best interests our societal priority.

Darius Lee