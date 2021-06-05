Letter of the week: Someone left $50 and a note in letterbox

An anonymous person left a $50 note and this handwritten note (above) in my letterbox last Friday.

Due to the pandemic, people are losing their jobs and facing financial problems.

But there are still a handful of kind-hearted and selfless people out there who are willing to help others in desperate times.

These small acts by these unsung heroes encourage others to persevere during these difficult times.

Such acts of kindness are really inspiring and remind us that we are surrounded by kind people, and that we are not alone.

Ruchita Trishal Doshi